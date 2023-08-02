Garmin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $287.9 million.
The maker of personal navigation devices posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.
Garmin expects full-year earnings to be $5.15 per share, with revenue expected to be $5.05 billion.
