GXO Logistics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. — GREENWICH, Conn. — GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $65 million.
The contract logistics provider posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.37 billion.
GXO Logistics expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.65 per share.
