HubSpot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $118.9 million in its second quarter.
The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform posted revenue of $529.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $504.4 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, HubSpot expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.22 to $1.24.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $532 million to $534 million for the fiscal third quarter.
HubSpot expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.24 to $5.29 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.12 billion.
