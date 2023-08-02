HubSpot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $118.9 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.39. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.34 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform posted revenue of $529.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $504.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, HubSpot expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.22 to $1.24.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $532 million to $534 million for the fiscal third quarter.

HubSpot expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.24 to $5.29 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.12 billion.

