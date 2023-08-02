Ingersoll: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. — DAVIDSON, N.C. — Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $179.5 million.
The maker of flow control and compression equipment posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.
Ingersoll expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $2.80 per share.
