Ingevity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $35.5 million.
The company posted revenue of $481.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $483.5 million.
Ingevity expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NGVT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NGVT