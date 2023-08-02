Innovative Industrial Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARK CITY, Utah — PARK CITY, Utah — Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.
The company said it had net income of $40.9 million, or $1.44 per share.
Innovative Industrial Properties, based in Park City, Utah, posted revenue of $76.5 million in the period.
