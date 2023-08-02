Installed Building Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio — COLUMBUS, Ohio — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $61.6 million.
The residential insulation installer posted revenue of $692.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $667 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.