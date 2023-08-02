The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Installed Building Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 7:56 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio — COLUMBUS, Ohio — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $61.6 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.62 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The residential insulation installer posted revenue of $692.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $667 million.

