International Money Express: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI — International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.4 million in its second quarter. The Miami-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 50 cents per share. The company posted revenue of $169.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, International Money Express expects its per-share earnings to range from 49 cents to 52 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $165.7 million to $176.8 million for the fiscal third quarter.

International Money Express expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.87 to $1.94 per share, with revenue ranging from $644.9 million to $673 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMXI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMXI