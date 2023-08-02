Johnson Controls: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CORK, Ireland — CORK, Ireland — Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.05 billion. On a per-share basis, the Cork, Ireland-based company said it had profit of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.03 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The diversified technology and industrial company posted revenue of $7.13 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.19 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Johnson Controls expects its per-share earnings to be $1.10.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $3.55 per share.

