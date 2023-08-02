Johnson Controls: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CORK, Ireland — CORK, Ireland — Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.05 billion.
The diversified technology and industrial company posted revenue of $7.13 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.19 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Johnson Controls expects its per-share earnings to be $1.10.
The company expects full-year earnings to be $3.55 per share.
