Kraft Heinz: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH — The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1 billion.
The maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese posted revenue of $6.72 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.81 billion.
Kraft Heinz expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.83 to $2.91 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KHC