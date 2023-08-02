The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Markel Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 6:50 p.m. EDT

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Markel Group Inc. (MKL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $695.5 million.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $50.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $22.43 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $19.17 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $4.14 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.66 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.74 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKL

