Markel Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Markel Group Inc. (MKL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $695.5 million.
The insurer posted revenue of $4.14 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.66 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.74 billion.
