Marriott Vacations Worldwide: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 6:12 p.m. EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. — ORLANDO, Fla. — Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $90 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.17 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.81 per share.

The timeshare company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.76 to $10.22 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VAC

