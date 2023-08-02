The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Materion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 2, 2023 at 6:59 a.m. EDT

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Materion Corp. (MTRN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $24.1 million.

The Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.38 per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The supplier of engineered materials to technology companies posted revenue of $398.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $440.2 million.

Materion expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.60 to $6 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTRN

Loading...