McKesson: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 4:43 p.m. EDT

IRVING, Texas — IRVING, Texas — McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $958 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $7.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $7.27 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.85 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $74.48 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.91 billion.

McKesson expects full-year earnings in the range of $26.55 to $27.35 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCK

