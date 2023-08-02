McKesson: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas — IRVING, Texas — McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $958 million.
The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $74.48 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.91 billion.
McKesson expects full-year earnings in the range of $26.55 to $27.35 per share.
