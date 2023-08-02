The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
MercadoLibre: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 4:19 p.m. EDT

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — MercadoLibre SA (MELI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $262 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montevideo, Uruguay-based company said it had net income of $5.16.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.13 per share.

The operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America posted revenue of $3.42 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.28 billion.

