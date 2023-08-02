MercadoLibre: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — MercadoLibre SA (MELI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $262 million.
The operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America posted revenue of $3.42 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.28 billion.
