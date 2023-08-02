MKS Instruments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ANDOVER, Mass. — ANDOVER, Mass. — MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.77 billion in its second quarter. The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $26.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.32 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $975.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, MKS Instruments expects its per-share earnings to range from 69 cents to $1.27.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $880 million to $980 million for the fiscal third quarter.

