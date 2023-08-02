The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Nutrien: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 6:20 p.m. EDT

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $440 million.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had net income of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.53 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.83 per share.

The producer of potash and other fertilizers posted revenue of $11.65 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.18 billion.

Nutrien expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.85 to $5.60 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTR

