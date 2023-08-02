Occidental: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $860 million.
The oil and gas exploration and production company posted revenue of $6.73 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.8 billion.
