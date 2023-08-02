OneSpaWorld: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NASSAU, Bahamas — NASSAU, Bahamas — OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Nassau, Bahamas-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 15 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $200.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, OneSpaWorld said it expects revenue in the range of $205 million to $210 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $770 million to $790 million.

