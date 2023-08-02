Ormat Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. — RENO, Nev. — Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $24.2 million.
The geothermal company posted revenue of $194.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198.5 million.
Ormat Technologies expects full-year revenue in the range of $823 million to $858 million.
_____
