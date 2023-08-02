The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Palomar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 2, 2023 at 6:14 p.m. EDT

LA JOLLA, Calif. — LA JOLLA, Calif. — Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $17.6 million.

The La Jolla, California-based company said it had net income of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 86 cents per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $90.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $89.3 million, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $94.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLMR

Loading...