Palomar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LA JOLLA, Calif. — Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $17.6 million.
The insurance holding company posted revenue of $90.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $89.3 million, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $94.2 million.
