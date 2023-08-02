Parsons: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CENTREVILLE, Va. — CENTREVILLE, Va. — Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $43.2 million.
The software and infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.
Parsons expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.85 billion to $5.05 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSN