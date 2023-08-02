The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Parsons: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 2, 2023 at 6:53 a.m. EDT

CENTREVILLE, Va. — CENTREVILLE, Va. — Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $43.2 million.

The Centreville, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 63 cents per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The software and infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

Parsons expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.85 billion to $5.05 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSN

Loading...