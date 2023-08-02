Paypal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.03 billion.
The technology platform and digital payments company posted revenue of $7.29 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.26 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Paypal expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.22 to $1.24.
The company expects full-year earnings to be $4.95 per share.
