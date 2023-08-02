Paypal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.03 billion. The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.16 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The technology platform and digital payments company posted revenue of $7.29 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.26 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Paypal expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.22 to $1.24.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $4.95 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PYPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PYPL