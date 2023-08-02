Perion Network: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel — HOLON, Israel — Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $21.4 million.
The digital media company posted revenue of $178.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $176 million.
Perion Network expects full-year revenue in the range of $730 million to $750 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PERI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PERI