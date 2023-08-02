ProPetro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas — MIDLAND, Texas — ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $39.3 million.
The oilfield services company posted revenue of $435.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $440.7 million.
