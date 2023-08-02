Public Storage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLENDALE, Calif. — GLENDALE, Calif. — Public Storage (PSA) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $528.3 million, or $3 per share.
The self-storage facility real estate investment trust, based in Glendale, California, posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.
Public Storage expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $16.40 to $16.80 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSA