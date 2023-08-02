The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Public Storage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 4:18 p.m. EDT

GLENDALE, Calif. — GLENDALE, Calif. — Public Storage (PSA) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The Glendale, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $753.6 million, or $4.28 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $4.20 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $528.3 million, or $3 per share.

The self-storage facility real estate investment trust, based in Glendale, California, posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

Public Storage expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $16.40 to $16.80 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSA

