Public Storage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLENDALE, Calif. — GLENDALE, Calif. — Public Storage (PSA) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The Glendale, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $753.6 million, or $4.28 per share, in the period. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $4.20 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $528.3 million, or $3 per share.

The self-storage facility real estate investment trust, based in Glendale, California, posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

Public Storage expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $16.40 to $16.80 per share.

