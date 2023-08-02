Radcom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL-AVIV, Israel — TEL-AVIV, Israel — Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) on Wednesday reported net income of $781,000 in its second quarter.
The monitoring service for the communications industry posted revenue of $12.4 million in the period.
Radcom expects full-year revenue in the range of $50 million to $53 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RDCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RDCM