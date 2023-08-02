RE/MAX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER — DENVER — RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2 million in its second quarter.
For the current quarter ending in September, RE/MAX said it expects revenue in the range of $78.5 million to $83.5 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $320 million to $332 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMAX