Repligen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. — WALTHAM, Mass. — Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $20.1 million.
The drug developer posted revenue of $159.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.1 million.
Repligen expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.72 to $1.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $635 million to $665 million.
