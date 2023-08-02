Revolve Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CERRITOS, Calif. — CERRITOS, Calif. — Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $7.3 million.
The online women’s fashion retailer posted revenue of $273.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $274.5 million.
