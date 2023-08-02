The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Revolve Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 4:18 p.m. EDT

CERRITOS, Calif. — CERRITOS, Calif. — Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $7.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cerritos, California-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The online women’s fashion retailer posted revenue of $273.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $274.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RVLV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RVLV

