Sapiens: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel — HOLON, Israel — Sapiens International Corp. (SPNS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $15.4 million.
The provider of software and services to the insurance industry posted revenue of $128.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.8 million.
