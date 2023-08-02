The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Sapiens: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT

HOLON, Israel — HOLON, Israel — Sapiens International Corp. (SPNS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $15.4 million.

The Holon, Israel-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The provider of software and services to the insurance industry posted revenue of $128.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPNS

