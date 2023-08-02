Scorpio Tankers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO — MONACO — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $132.4 million.
The shipping company posted revenue of $329.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $327.6 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $332.3 million.
