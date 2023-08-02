The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Scorpio Tankers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 7:03 a.m. EDT

MONACO — MONACO — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $132.4 million.

The company said it had net income of $2.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to $2.41 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $329.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $327.6 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $332.3 million.

