SiriusPoint: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda — PEMBROKE, Bermuda — SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) on Wednesday reported net income of $70.3 million in its second quarter.
The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share.
The property and casualty reinsurance company posted revenue of $767.9 million in the period.
