Spire: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS — ST LOUIS — Spire Inc. (SR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.
The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $418.5 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $434.4 million.
Spire expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.25 per share.
