Business

Steven Madden: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 2, 2023 at 7:20 a.m. EDT

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $34.5 million.

The Long Island City, New York-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $442.8 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $454.2 million.

Steven Madden expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.50 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHOO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHOO

