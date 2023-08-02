Steven Madden: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $34.5 million.
The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $442.8 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $454.2 million.
Steven Madden expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.50 per share.
