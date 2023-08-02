Summit Hotel Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.
The company said it had a loss of $753,000, or 1 cent per share.
The real estate investment trust specializing in higher end hotels, based in Austin, Texas, posted revenue of $194.5 million in the period.
Summit Hotel Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 86 cents to 94 cents per share.
