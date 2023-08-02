Summit Materials: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER — DENVER — Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $83.6 million.
The construction materials producer posted revenue of $729.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $680.4 million, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $648.7 million.
