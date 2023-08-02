The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Traeger: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 2, 2023 at 5:52 p.m. EDT

SALT LAKE CITY — SALT LAKE CITY — Traeger Inc. (COOK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32.9 million in its second quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The barbecue grill maker posted revenue of $171.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.1 million.

Traeger expects full-year revenue in the range of $585 million to $600 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COOK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COOK

Loading...