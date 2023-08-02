TTM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SANTA ANA, Calif. — SANTA ANA, Calif. — TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $6.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Santa Ana, California-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The printed circuit board maker posted revenue of $546.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $551.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, TTM expects its per-share earnings to range from 25 cents to 31 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $550 million to $590 million for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTMI