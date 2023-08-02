UGI: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. — UGI Corp. (UGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $789 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $3.76. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.