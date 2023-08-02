UGI: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. — UGI Corp. (UGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $789 million in its fiscal third quarter.
The natural gas and electric utilities operator. posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period.
UGI expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.75 to $2.90 per share.
