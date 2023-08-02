Upwork: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4 million in its second quarter.
For the current quarter ending in September, Upwork expects its per-share earnings to range from 9 cents to 11 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $165 million to $170 million for the fiscal third quarter.
Upwork expects full-year earnings in the range of 36 cents to 39 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $665 million to $675 million.
