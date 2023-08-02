Urban Edge Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Urban Edge Properties (UE) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.
The company said it had net income of $10.3 million, or 9 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust that owns and manages shopping centers, based in New York, posted revenue of $99.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $98.8 million.
Urban Edge Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.16 to $1.19 per share.
