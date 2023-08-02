Urban Edge Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Urban Edge Properties (UE) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $37.2 million, or 30 cents per share, in the period. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $10.3 million, or 9 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that owns and manages shopping centers, based in New York, posted revenue of $99.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $98.8 million.

Urban Edge Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.16 to $1.19 per share.

