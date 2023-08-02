Verisk: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $196.9 million. The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.51 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The insurance data provider posted revenue of $675 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $653.1 million.

Verisk expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.63 billion to $2.66 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRSK