Waste Connections: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario — Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $209.2 million.
The solid waste services provider posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.
Waste Connections expects full-year revenue of $8.03 billion.
