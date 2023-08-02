The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Waste Connections: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 4:24 p.m. EDT

ONTARIO, Ontario — ONTARIO, Ontario — Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $209.2 million.

The Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The solid waste services provider posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.

Waste Connections expects full-year revenue of $8.03 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WCN

