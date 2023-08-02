Waters: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MILFORD, Mass. — MILFORD, Mass. — Waters Corp. (WAT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $150.6 million. The Milford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, came to $2.80 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.59 per share.

The maker of products used in drug discovery and development posted revenue of $740.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $733.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Waters expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.50 to $2.60. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.87.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.20 to $12.30 per share.

