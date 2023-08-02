Watts Water: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $75.9 million. The North Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, were $2.34 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.05 per share.

The maker of valves for plumbing, heating and water needs posted revenue of $532.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $529.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTS