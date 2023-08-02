WillScot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX — PHOENIX — Willscot Mobile (WSC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $87.7 million.
The maker of portable classrooms, mobile offices and storage units posted revenue of $582.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $576.4 million.
