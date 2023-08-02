The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

WillScot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 2, 2023 at 4:09 p.m. EDT

PHOENIX — PHOENIX — Willscot Mobile (WSC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $87.7 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The maker of portable classrooms, mobile offices and storage units posted revenue of $582.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $576.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSC

