The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

WWE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 2, 2023 at 7:24 a.m. EDT

STAMFORD, Conn. — STAMFORD, Conn. — World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $52 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 91 cents per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The producer of professional wrestling events and television shows posted revenue of $410.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $398.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WWE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WWE

Loading...