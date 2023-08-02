Xylem: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON — Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $92 million.
The water and wastewater treatment company posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.
Xylem expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.70 per share, with revenue expected to be $7.2 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XYL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XYL