Xylem: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 7:05 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON — Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $92 million.

The Washington-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The water and wastewater treatment company posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

Xylem expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.70 per share, with revenue expected to be $7.2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XYL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XYL

