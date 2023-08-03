Georgian-style house in D.C. on the market for $5.5 million

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Patricia McAdams, an interior designer, moved to this newly constructed Wesley Heights house in 1999, she thought it “looked too new.” So she decided to make some changes. “She wanted to make it look a little bit more stately, a little more age-appropriate,” real estate agent Kathleen Peterson said. “She put a different spin on the house, versus it just being a modern plain white house.”

McAdams stuck with cosmetic changes to the Georgian-style house, at 2708 44th St. NW, now on the market for $5.5 million. For instance, she added wallpaper to many spaces: a gold pattern in the entryway and along the stairways, pale lavender in the living room and avian-themed in one bathroom.

The family moved to Washington from Chicago when McAdam’s husband, John, took a job in the Export-Import Bank of the United States. The couple’s youngest daughter, Mary Elizabeth, was the first person in the family to show interest in this house.

“She said, ‘I love this house,’” Peterson said. “So Mr. McAdams bought the house.”

The house, with three floors above a finished lower level, is more than 8,000 square feet. It has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including the powder room.

Flights of brick steps lead to an entryway that opens to a foyer with a two-story ceiling. On one side is a living room with a fireplace and two sets of French doors that open to a terrace. A dining room with blue and gold wallpaper is across the foyer. Also on this floor is a library with a wet bar, built-in shelves and crown molding, a kitchen with a breakfast area, and a family room, at the back of the house — opposite the entryway — with access to the pool deck.

On the second floor, the primary suite has a fireplace, two walk-in closets, a sitting area and a bathroom with a tub and a shower. Another bedroom on this level has a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom; two more bedrooms share a bathroom.

Patricia McAdams used the third floor, a finished, loft-like space with pine flooring, to store textiles and meet with clients, Peterson said. This floor also has a storage room and a full bathroom.

The lower level has a recreation room with a fireplace, a media room with a wet bar, a laundry room and storage space. Another bedroom suite on this level has an en suite bathroom. This level has access to the two-car garage.

Outside, the gated driveway leads to a motor court and garage. Behind the house, a pool is surrounded by a deck and a lawn with mature trees. The property overlooks Glover Archbold Park.

“You can walk anywhere,” Peterson said. “You can go down to the little market on New Mexico [Avenue], go down the hill to Jetties [sandwich shop on Foxhall Road], walk in the park.”

$5,500,000