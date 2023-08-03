Georgian-style house in D.C. on the market for $5.5 million

When Patricia McAdams, an interior designer, moved to this newly constructed Wesley Heights house in 1999, she thought it “looked too new.” So she decided to make some changes.
McAdams stuck with cosmetic changes to the Georgian-style house, at 2708 44th St. NW, now on the market for $5.5 million. For instance, she added wallpaper to many spaces: a gold pattern in the entryway and along the stairways, pale lavender in the living room and avian-themed in one bathroom.
The family moved to Washington from Chicago when McAdam’s husband, John, took a job in the Export-Import Bank of the United States. The couple’s youngest daughter, Mary Elizabeth, was the first person in the family to show interest in this house.
“She said, ‘I love this house,’” Peterson said. “So Mr. McAdams bought the house.”
The house, with three floors above a finished lower level, is more than 8,000 square feet. It has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including the powder room.
Flights of brick steps lead to an entryway that opens to a foyer with a two-story ceiling. On one side is a living room with a fireplace and two sets of French doors that open to a terrace. A dining room with blue and gold wallpaper is across the foyer. Also on this floor is a library with a wet bar, built-in shelves and crown molding, a kitchen with a breakfast area, and a family room, at the back of the house — opposite the entryway — with access to the pool deck.
On the second floor, the primary suite has a fireplace, two walk-in closets, a sitting area and a bathroom with a tub and a shower. Another bedroom on this level has a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom; two more bedrooms share a bathroom.
Patricia McAdams used the third floor, a finished, loft-like space with pine flooring, to store textiles and meet with clients, Peterson said. This floor also has a storage room and a full bathroom.
The lower level has a recreation room with a fireplace, a media room with a wet bar, a laundry room and storage space. Another bedroom suite on this level has an en suite bathroom. This level has access to the two-car garage.
Outside, the gated driveway leads to a motor court and garage. Behind the house, a pool is surrounded by a deck and a lawn with mature trees. The property overlooks Glover Archbold Park.
“You can walk anywhere,” Peterson said. “You can go down to the little market on New Mexico [Avenue], go down the hill to Jetties [sandwich shop on Foxhall Road], walk in the park.”
$5,500,000
- Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/7
- Approximate square-footage: 8,160
- Lot size: 10,884 square feet
- Features: The 1999 Georgian-style house has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms (including powder room) and four fireplaces. It has a foyer with a two-story ceiling and a library with built-in shelves, a wet bar and crown molding. The finished lower level has a recreation room, a media room, a laundry room and a bedroom suite. The third story has finished workspace. The exterior has a pool, a pool deck and a terrace. The property also includes a driveway, a two-car garage and a motor court that fits two cars.
- Listing agent: Mansour Abu-Rahmeh, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
Thinking about buying a home? Let us help.
Buying a home can be a daunting process. We’re here to help. Start with our Home Buyers Guide, which has everything from important real estate vocabulary to how to find a real estate agent to mortgage options. Or start below for helpful advice on navigating the housing market, or ask us your questions here.
- 8 important — and overlooked — questions to ask before buying a home
- A guide to financing options for first-time home buyers
- Surprised by what the government says your home is worth? Here’s how to file an appeal on your property taxes.
- Searching for an affordable home in a tight market
- How a low credit score can be costly when buying a home
- Borrowers with not-so-perfect credit may be eligible for FHA home loans